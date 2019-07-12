Fine Wines

An exceptional selection of wines and thematic pairings with exquisite cuisine have earned fresh honors for Cielo, the AAA Four-Diamond restaurant perched atop the 27-story Morongo Casino Resort & Spa.

For the fifth year in a row, Wine Spectator magazine has bestowed the critically acclaimed Cielo with its Wine Spectator Restaurant Award of Excellence as part of its 2019 dining guide. The national honor recognizes restaurants with excellent wine lists, and for offering menu selections that pair outstanding wines with distinctive fare.

“Morongo is thrilled to be honored once again by America’s premier wine guide,” said Morongo’s Chief Operating Officer John James. “At Cielo, our sommelier and chef are in constant collaboration to offer incredible wine pairings with creative and delicious cuisine, ensuring a memorable dining experience awaits our guests.”

Cielo offers a carefully selected wine list that features boutique vintners from Napa Valley to the Pacific coasts of North and South America and Australia. Notable vintners on the list include Marchesi Antinori, Opus One, Silver Oak, Caymus, to name a few.

Cielo is known for spectacular views of the surrounding mountains and gourmet meals from a menu that features classic steakhouse fare and delectable seafood specialties.

“Morongo will be hosting a number of exclusive wine pairing prix fixe tasting events this year which will allow our guests the rare opportunity to sample our exquisite bill of fare with pourings from some of the most honored vintners in the state, such as Frog’s Leap and Freemark Abbey,” said Shane Driver, Morongo’s director of food and beverage.

Cielo’s other awards include a Top 10 Palm Springs-area steakhouse rating from Gayot, and OpenTable Diner’s Choice awards for scenic views, special occasion meals, and romantic dining.