Cindy Williams Made All Her Dreams Come True

I was so surprised he hired me. It was amazing working with him and Maggie. She was ever so kind to me and has one of the greatest senses of humor. She was just as splendid a person as you can imagine her.

You then made American Graffiti, which was one of the zeitgeist films of the 1970s and you received a British Academy Award nomination for it. Did you realize you were making such a special movie?

We all thought we were doing like a Roger Corman hot rod movie. There were no dressing rooms, no hair and makeup. George described it to Ron Howard and me as a musical when he met with us before we did the movie. Two weeks in, George invited us all to San Francisco, where he was editing. He showed us a 20-minute assemblage of the movie that he had edited together with music. By the time it was over, there was dead silence in the room except for Harrison. He turned and said, "This is frickin' great." He didn't say frickin'.

The movie was a huge success. What did it mean to your career?

It certainly jump-started a part of it. It was a pinnacle of my career. It was the big start of it.

George must have been impressed with you. You auditioned to play Princess Leia in Star Wars.

I show the audition in the show, and I talk about George talking to the cast while we were making American Graffiti about having this little space movie he was going to do. I don't want to give the story away.

How did you feel moving from such a busy film career to a sitcom at that time? Not a lot of people did it. Did you feel like it compromised your film career?

No, it was the end of it. I remember I was up for a big film, and I was doing Laverne & Shirley, and they had me in and said, "We'd hire you, but you're too recognizable as Shirley" and I realized that was the end of it. But, what a way to go. What a way to end a film career, with a fabulous television series.

Did you enjoy playing to a live studio audience more?

I'd much rather play to that audience. Not that I don't love film audiences, I'm not saying that. I should just say the temperament of our audience was so much fun. They weren't looking to criticize you. They weren't looking to do anything but have fun. Penny and I always figured if it made us laugh in rehearsal, it would make the audience laugh. We were right. We were not acknowledged by our peers, but we didn't care. I mean, we had a bigger purpose, and that was to make everybody laugh.