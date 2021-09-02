Seeing the Big Picture

When he watches the hundreds of submissions for Cinema Diverse, the Palm Springs LGBTQ Film Festival, fest director Michael Green looks at each film as if he were you or me.

“I try to customize it to Palm Springs,” Green says. “I try to think about our demographic. Our interests sometimes are a little bit different from what they might be in LA. So, I really try to look at that. But the main thing is really, is it a well-written LGBTQ story, is it well acted, and is it interesting?”

The 14th edition will feature a mix of in-person and streaming films, spread over two weeks starting Sept. 16 with an opening-night screening of Jump, Darling, the last film featuring actress Cloris Leachman before she passed away in late January.