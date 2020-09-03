Technology Lifeline

The streaming engines we now take for granted from our homes like Hulu, Netflix, and Amazon Prime, are becoming the lifeline for film festivals like Cinema Diverse trying to survive even after the COVID-19 pandemic is in the rearview mirror.

The Palm Springs Cultural Center faced that crossroad after the shutdown happened in mid-March. Once an aggregator that had to rely on a film distributor’s website to stream a movie, the nonprofit successfully applied for a technology federal grant that opened the door to funding its own streaming engine.

That streaming engine will make its debut Sept 11 when the 13th annual Cinema Diverse opens. The Palm Springs LGBTQ Film Festival will offer a mix of films that you can stream at home along with a pair of weekends featuring drive-in film experiences.

“I think if we had not been able to find a suitable streaming solution, we might have waited a year to hold the festival,” says Michael Green, executive director of the Palm Springs Cultural Center. “But we were really fortunate being able to set up and stream the festival. Obviously, all of the film festivals nowadays are looking at streaming solutions, because there’s really not a lot of alternatives.”

Green chatted further with Palm Springs Life on what to expect at Cinema Diverse.