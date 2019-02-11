Top-ranked American tennis star John Isner, a fixture at the Citi Taste of Tennis throughout the years, will be this year’s headliner. As the star of the evening, he will walk the famous Citi Taste of Tennis “Blue Carpet.” Isner’s walk will follow an exciting cooking demonstration featuring celebrity chef Richard Blais.. At 6-foot-10 and ranked No. 10 in the world, Isner will be hard to miss at the event.

