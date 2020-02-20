Tennis Stars and Gourmet Cuisine: Recipe for a Perfect Evening

Foodies and tennis fans rejoice! Citi Taste of Tennis is returning to the Hyatt Regency Indian Wells Resort & Spa on Monday, March 9th to kick off the BNP Paribas Open. Guests will enjoy incredible cuisine prepared by the Coachella Valley’s top chefs and “served” by the world’s best tennis players. Tennis stars scheduled to attend include 7x Grand Slam Champion Venus Williams, and American tennis star John Isner.

Isner and Williams are fixtures at the event and are excited to attend. Said Williams, “I love what the event brings to the community. It’s great to see players letting loose and enjoying themselves before the tournament begins, and the food is always amazing. I’m looking forward to another Taste of Tennis!”

Celebrity Chef and Food Network Personality Richard Blais will be hosting the event and will participate in an exciting cooking demonstration with a top tennis player on the main stage. Blais is returning to the Citi Taste of Tennis Indian Wells for the third consecutive year.

Blais will be joined by fellow chefs Eric LeClair (Hyatt Regency Indian Wells Resort & Spa), Brandon Weimer (Brandini Toffee), Drew Davis (Catalan), Herve Glin (Mister Parker’s), Kitamba Satcher (The Nest), Andi Hubka (Cork & Fork), Jason Moffitt (Chi Chi’s), Brendon King (Acqua California), Jacqueline Jimene (Grand Central Palm Springs), Kenneth Williams (Agua Caliente), Eric Theiss (The Renaissance), Nestor Ruiz (VUE Grille & Bar), Stuart O’Keeffe (California Date Commission), Mission Hills, and Lulu’s Café.

Citi Taste of Tennis is a one of a kind food and tennis experience that kicks off major tennis tournaments worldwide. For more details or to purchase tickets, visit www.tasteoftennis.com and be sure to follow #cititasteoftennis on social media.