Indio: The City of Festivals is Also the City of Opportunity

Revitalizing downtown

“Indio benefits from being the oldest incorporated city. We have a true downtown pattern that is a walkable core,” said Kevin Snyder, director of community development. “We see more development in downtown, which will blossom into more of a traditional downtown feel.”

As part of Indio’s downtown specific plan, adopted in April 2020, the City completed an extensive environmental analysis that allows expedited reviews for downtown projects. David Schuman of Coachella Valley Development Partners had the opportunity to be the first to submit a project under the new plan. At the corner of Bliss Avenue and Oasis Street, convenient to the College of the Desert Indio campus, Coachella Valley Development Partners is building a four-story mixed-use residential and retail project within the City’s opportunity zone. The top three floors will house 70 apartments with 7,500 square feet of retail offerings below.

“This will be the perfect location for COD students, teachers and people who work in the County buildings,” said Schuman, noting that the newly expanded County Justice Center complex is just four blocks away.

College of the Desert Indio campus expansion

Currently in the design stage, College of the Desert officials have plans to expand the downtown Indio campus, including a three-story classroom building with an adjacent plaza and outdoor pavilion. This expansion will more than double the capacity to 8,000 students. Construction is expected to begin by spring 2021. The college also will be developing a Child Development Center over the next few years on property south of its existing campus building.