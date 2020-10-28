Palm Springs Continues to Reinvent Itself

Even amidst a global pandemic, the City of Palm Springs continues to experience an extraordinary renaissance thanks to years of strategic economic investment in downtown redevelopment, hotel renovations, and air service development.

Today, those efforts are paying off — particularly in the area of air service. To the delight of residents and visitors alike, Southwest Airlines recently announced new year-round service at Palm Springs International Airport with direct routes to Oakland, Denver, and Phoenix. dditionally, several major and boutique airlines have committed to bringing new or expanded service, connecting Palm Springs to destinations including San Jose, Boise, Reno/Lake Tahoe, Philadelphia, Fort Lauderdale, Eugene, Phoenix, and Los Angeles.

“Over the last 10 years, the City has strategically focused on growing our local tourism economy by improving our Convention Center, incentivizing new hotels and renovations and revitalizing our downtown,” says City Manager David H. Ready.