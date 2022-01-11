clancy lane estates rancho mirage

Finding Your Space

This Mediterranean estate off the prestigious Clancy Lane in Rancho Mirage offers privacy or a chance to get off the grid for awhile.

A beautiful view of the Santa Rosa Mountains from the patio of this Rancho Mirage home.
PHOTOGRAPHS COURTESY COMPASS

Many people come out to the desert to get off the grid for awhile, or find a sense of privacy they have not previously enjoyed.

This house does both. Whether it’s a second home or establishing roots in the Coachella Valley, this Mediterranean estate off the prestigious Clancy Lane in Rancho Mirage sits on a three-quarter acre lot with a panoramic view of the Santa Rosa Mountains.

The five bedrooms, seven bath behemoth covering more than 5,000 square feet lets you make a statement that desert living is what you want. Start with a large living room and fireplace, add a formal dining room, a spacious chef’s kitchen with large casual dining and breakfast bar, plus a cozy family room with fireplace and entertainment center.

The exterior has plenty of living space from the pool to outdoor cooking bar area.
Look closer inside and you’ll find vaulted wood lath ceilings, arches, columns throughout and a combination of wood plank, stone and carpet flooring, French doors, a master dedroom with large bathroom ensuite, fireplace and retreat, guest bedrooms all with private bathroom ensuites,  guest powder room, office/den and even more.
Take a walk around the house’s exterior and you’ll discover a pool, spa, tiered waterfall feature, outdoor cooking center/bar with patio entertainment and dining areas, solar system and circular driveway leading to an oversized three bay tiled, air-conditioned garage.
Listing price: $3,195,000

Location: 18 Clancy Lane Estates, Rancho Mirage

Doug Balog, broker associate
The Balog Group
Compass
74199 El Paseo, Suite 200, Palm Desert
760-601-5151
TheBalogGroup.com

