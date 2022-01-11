Finding Your Space

Many people come out to the desert to get off the grid for awhile, or find a sense of privacy they have not previously enjoyed.

This house does both. Whether it’s a second home or establishing roots in the Coachella Valley, this Mediterranean estate off the prestigious Clancy Lane in Rancho Mirage sits on a three-quarter acre lot with a panoramic view of the Santa Rosa Mountains.

The five bedrooms, seven bath behemoth covering more than 5,000 square feet lets you make a statement that desert living is what you want. Start with a large living room and fireplace, add a formal dining room, a spacious chef’s kitchen with large casual dining and breakfast bar, plus a cozy family room with fireplace and entertainment center.