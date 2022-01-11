Finding Your Space

A beautiful view of the Santa Rosa Mountains from the patio of this Rancho Mirage home.
PHOTOGRAPHS COURTESY COMPASS
Many people come out to the desert to get off the grid for awhile, or find a sense of privacy they have not previously enjoyed.
This house does both. Whether it’s a second home or establishing roots in the Coachella Valley, this Mediterranean estate off the prestigious Clancy Lane in Rancho Mirage sits on a three-quarter acre lot with a panoramic view of the Santa Rosa Mountains.
The five bedrooms, seven bath behemoth covering more than 5,000 square feet lets you make a statement that desert living is what you want. Start with a large living room and fireplace, add a formal dining room, a spacious chef’s kitchen with large casual dining and breakfast bar, plus a cozy family room with fireplace and entertainment center.
Listing price: $3,195,000
Location: 18 Clancy Lane Estates, Rancho Mirage
Doug Balog, broker associate
The Balog Group
Compass
74199 El Paseo, Suite 200, Palm Desert
760-601-5151
TheBalogGroup.com