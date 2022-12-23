Hike of the Month: Clara Burgess Trail

For stellar valley views, follow Clara Burgess Trail in Palm Springs to the summit of Murray Hill, which rises 2,320 feet above sea level. Though you may be unfamiliar with its name, you’ve certainly seen this prominent peak if you’ve ever driven along East Palm Canyon Drive. It’s the highest on the horizon south of the Parker Palm Springs hotel and west of The Ritz-Carlton Rancho Mirage.

The moderately challenging 7.1-mile out-and-back trail is named for Montana-born Clara Burgess, who moved to Palm Springs in the late 20th century and became active with the Desert Riders horseback riding club, known for its work preserving Coachella Valley trails.

Each month, hiking expert Rob Bignell spotlights a local trail. For more outdoor activity ideas, visit our Outdoors section.

