“She’s quicker than Google,” he jokes. As for grilling the hens, “I get the heat really high to get a little char and some of those nice grill marks,” he explains, before rotating them a few times over the next 35 minutes to ensure even cooking. Inside, Andie reduces the marinade down to a sauce on the stove before joining Mike and the girls at the barbecue with a coupe of pink bubbly in hand. “We are big champagne drinkers so that’s always part of every meal,” she says.

When the birds are done, they get doused with the citrus sauce, topped with cilantro, and served alongside a gaggle of Andie’s whimsical side dishes, from balsamic pearl onions spiked with pomegranate seeds to kale and butternut squash salad tossed with a bacon dressing.

“To me this whole menu is inspired by Southern California and the kinds of ingredients and flavors you find here,” Andie says. “It’s exactly how we like to cook.”