Claudio Bravo, 36

Owner/CEO, Bravo Properties

After launching his real estate company in Concepción, Chile, in the 1980s, Claudio Bravo’s father expanded the firm to the Coachella Valley, where his sons continue to run it today.

“We have amazing opportunities to be entrepreneurs in the desert — way more than big cities like New York or L.A.” He began working with the local nonprofit Angel View five years ago when a friend put him in touch with the charity about leasing a building. “They help so many kids. I will always be there with them.”

VIDEO: Claudio Bravo speaks about the importance of helping others.