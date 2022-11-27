Tales in Clay

Andres Anza

Monterrey, Mexico

Select pieces at Dragonette, Ltd. in Palm Desert

“Work with clay is an exercise in which I enter into communion with the material and my inner being. The forms I are a pretext to represent such a link, materializing in a series of organic figures. Paradoxically, they refer to unidentifiable elements in nature. Though they are abstract, these figures become a quest to define the forms they represent. Each work is an invitation to reflect on the duality between the imaginary and the real. In life, there is a natural reality we know and interact with. At the same time, we know and interact with a reality invented by ourselves, that is, the unreal — what we see and what we see in the piece.”