3 Best-Kept Secrets to Getting a Larger Diamond Ring

One of the reasons that the value of lab-grown diamonds has been among the industry's best-kept secrets comes down to misconception. Many buyers are skeptical of lab-grown diamonds as a diamond alternative. However, it's important to set the record straight.

When you buy a lab-grown diamond, you are buying a real diamond. Though these diamonds are created in a lab setting, rather than within the earth's depths, they are chemically, optically, and physically identical to mined diamonds. The only significant difference between a mined and lab-grown diamond is where they are created.

Just to put this into perspective, you could get a 3 carat diamond ring, set with a lab grown stone, for the same price as you would a ring set with a mined diamond of around 2.2 carats. Savvy buyers are snapping up lab-grown diamonds to get the most out of their diamond purchase.