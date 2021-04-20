3 Best-Kept Secrets to Getting a Larger Diamond Ring

PHOTOGRAPHS COURTESY CLEAN ORIGIN
Any diamond purchase should be looked at as an experience, and as a buyer, it's essential to do your research so you can get the most out of it. This will mean different things for different customers, but for most, maximizing a diamond purchase is as simple as getting the most bang for your buck. In this guide, we've outlined the three best-kept secrets for getting a larger diamond ring to help you get the most out of your new bling. Let's dive in!
Buy a Lab-grown Diamond
When it comes to getting the best deal on your diamond ring, you can't do much better than a lab-grown diamond. Carat-for-carat, lab-grown diamonds simply offer more diamond per dollar than their mined counterparts. Your savings could be as substantial as 40 percent.
One of the reasons that the value of lab-grown diamonds has been among the industry's best-kept secrets comes down to misconception. Many buyers are skeptical of lab-grown diamonds as a diamond alternative. However, it's important to set the record straight.
When you buy a lab-grown diamond, you are buying a real diamond. Though these diamonds are created in a lab setting, rather than within the earth's depths, they are chemically, optically, and physically identical to mined diamonds. The only significant difference between a mined and lab-grown diamond is where they are created.
Just to put this into perspective, you could get a 3 carat diamond ring, set with a lab grown stone, for the same price as you would a ring set with a mined diamond of around 2.2 carats. Savvy buyers are snapping up lab-grown diamonds to get the most out of their diamond purchase.
Get a Halo Setting
Sometimes, all it takes is a helping hand to be successful. That's the role of the halo setting in a diamond ring — the helping hand. Petite diamonds encircle your center stone (or others depending on the design) and serve to enhance its appearance.
Halo settings work to amplify the look of your center stone in two ways. First, the halo setting will physically increase the perceived size of your center stone by creating a larger perimeter — it serves as a luminous highlight. Secondly, the halo setting adds a touch of brilliance to any ring. Though less can be more, when it comes to adding the perfect amount of sparkle, the halo setting can't be topped.
Better yet, the halo setting can be paired with virtually any combination of stones, metals, and styles to help bring attention to your center stone. That said, if you're really looking to make even more of a statement with your stone's size, opt for a thin band.
Go with a Fancy-shaped Diamond
If you want to maximize the visual impact of your center stone, then it's crucial to choose your diamond's shape wisely. Diamond shape goes a long way toward influencing the perceived size of a stone. As a result, certain diamond shapes can actually make a diamond look smaller than it actually is, while others will make a similarly sized diamond look larger.
Fancy-shaped diamonds will generally make your diamond appear much larger than a round-brilliant would. However, there is a caveat. Only certain fancy-shaped diamonds can pull this off. Elongated diamonds with larger upright faces are the way to go when looking to get the most out of your diamond's carat size.
Emerald, teardrop, oval, and marquise-shaped diamonds are the perfect options. They have a shallower depth than a round or similarly shaped diamond, which means most of the diamond will be visible on its face-up surface. Two diamonds with completely identical carat weights could be cut into an emerald-shape and a round-shape, with the emerald-shape appearing drastically larger despite the identical carat weight. Not to mention, fancy-shaped diamonds tend to be less expensive than round brilliants!
Although it may take a little more effort and time, doing your due diligence before making your purchase is the key to maximizing your sparkly return. Following at least one of the tips listed above is a surefire way to guarantee that you end up with the sparkler of your dreams.