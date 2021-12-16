Coachella: An Ever-Growing City

One of the city’s main thoroughfares — Grapefruit Boulevard — shadows the former Southern Pacific Sunset Route that ferried passengers from the cold confines of the eastern U.S. to the welcoming warmth of California. Even today, all roads lead to Coachella as it sits at the confluence of Interstate 10 and Highway 86, making it an integral transportation hub with a market reach to more than 25 million people from Los Angeles to Phoenix and well beyond.

The California Natural Resources Agency granted Coachella a $3.2 million award for the Grapefruit Boulevard Urban Greening and Connectivity Project — the largest award of its kind in the state. The project links people to the places where they can walk or bike between community gathering places such as schools, parks, the library, post office, senior center, and more. Bike lanes, sidewalks, pedestrian crossings, landscaping, shade structures, lighting, and signage are all designed to serve as a valuable urban forest that contributes to human health and quality of life.

The boulevard connects more than 88,000 residents of rural and unincorporated communities to services and activities in Coachella. Our Lady of Soledad Catholic Church that was established in 1923 with seven pews is now one of the largest congregations in the San Bernardino Diocese. Recreation brings families together at Bagdouma Park Community Pool, Dateland Park Skate Park, and concerts like El Grito held at the beautiful Rancho Las Flores Park.