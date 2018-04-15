Fans attending the Coachella Music Festival — and hip, like-minded visitors — are always on the lookout for a cool, retro place to stay. The recently renovated Sagewater Spa in Desert Hot Springs definitely fits the bill.

Known over the years as the Mona Lisa, Monte Vista, and Desert Springs Inn, the hotel was built in 1954. Its current owner, Rhoni Epstein, notes that despite its recent makeover the resort remains true to its midcentury architectural roots. “We were careful to keep the exterior visually original,” she says. “The rooms have been updated with new floors, kitchen areas, and a few conveniences that make staying at Sagewater Spa easy and fun.”