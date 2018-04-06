Whether you have a pass to attend the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival or if you are not so fortunate, there are plenty of opportunities to enjoy the vibe at events outside the Empire Polo Grounds.

A majority of these happenings — taking place over the two weekends of the festival, April 13–15 and April 18–19 — are open to the public. New events may not be listed yet, so feel free to let us know about them on our social media channels.

Whole Foods Palm Desert

44459 Town Center Way

When: April 12, 4–10 p.m.

What: Wholechella Beer Garden serves up Sierra Nevada, Coronado, Thorn, Stone, and Uinta brews, with music from The Flusters and DJ Journee of Stronghold Reggae.

Cost: $5, ages 21and up

Hilton Palm Springs

150 S. Indian Canyon Drive

When: April 13–15, April 20–22

What: Day Club with Coachella artists Odesza, Illenium, and Deorro spinning poolside.

Cost: Single-day wristbands start at $20; a weekend pass will run you $50.

dayclub.ps

Arrive Hotel

1551 N. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs

When: April 14, noon to 6 p.m.

What: Lucky Brand presents Desert Jam with Charlie XCX, Jaira Burns, and Naomi Wild, with DJ sets from Mr. Best, Wade Crescent, Tolula Adeyemi, and Denise Love Hewett. Forte Mare hosts this poolside party and pop-up shop.

Cost: Free with RSVP for 21 and over

DesertJam2018.Splashthat.com

Neon Carnival

When: April 13, 10 p.m.–4 a.m.

What: If you can procure an invite to this massive yet exclusive Coachella after-hours party, you’re in an elite club with perennial festivalgoers like Rihanna, Leonardo DiCaprio, Alessandra Ambrosio, and the Hilton sisters.

Cost: Invite-only

bolthouseproductions.com

Platinum House at The Parker Palm Springs

4200 E. Palm Canyon Drive

When: April 14–15, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

What: Design firm Snarkitecture creates an oasis in the sun at the Parker, including a first-ever pop-up by SoulCycle’s boot camp and meditation instruction, beauty by Saks Fifth Avenue and MILK makeup, Knowlita capsule collection, signature cocktails, and DJ sets.

Cost: Free for American Express Platinum Card members plus three guests.

Saguaro Palm Springs

1800 E. Palm Canyon Drive

When: April 13–15 and April 20–22, 11 a.m. to sundown

What: DJ music poolside. Bittar Bus will showcase one-of-a-kind jewelry from Brooklyn-based Alexis Bittar.

Cost: RSVP for details.

thesaguaro.com/palm-springs/coachella/

JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa

74855 Country Club Drive, Palm Desert

When: April 15–16, April 22–23, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

What: Los Angeles florist Dolce Blooms & JW Marriott join forces to showcase the world’s largest flower crown. Enjoy braid bar, henna, and flower-crown creation stations, spa specials, and “Good Vibration” room packages while sipping Tattinger poolside.

marriott.com/hotels/travel/ctdca-jw-marriott-desert-springs-resort-and-spa/

T-Mobile Indio Invasion

Cree Estate – 67698 Carey Road, Cathedral City

When: April 14, 1–4 p.m.

What: A luxurious mansion pool party with music by DJ Dillion Francis and Pandora that includes free drinks, food and swag giveaways.

Cost: Free with RSVP for ages 21 and up.

indioinvasion2018.splashthat.com/

Ace Hotel & Swim Club

701 E. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs

When: April 12–22, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

What: A Desert Gold event hosted by NTS Radio at the pool. Adult Swim, The Do-Over, Chico Mann, Reverberation Radio, DJ Nobody, and Dublab will be at various locations around the hotel grounds.

Cost: Free with RSVP for ages 21 and up.

acehotel.com/desertgold

Pappy & Harriet’s

53688 Pioneertown Road, Pioneertown

When: April 12–24

What: Free concerts by Hamish Anderson, Zachariah + The Los Riders, I See Hawks in LA, and the Sunday Band. Other bands like Grateful Shred and Jungle have various priced tickets available. (Marin Morris is sold out.)

Cost: Varies.

pappyandharriets.com/calendar

Coachella Base Camp

82950 61st Ave., Thermal

When: April 12–16 and April 19–23

What: Festival goers who want the allure of camping while remaining glamorously clean, sassy, and stylish. Vamp at this large campground to live music at the pool or bar.

welcometobasecamp.com