T-LATEX

Fashion inspo: Albuquerque Balloon Festival, every Jurassic Park movie ever made, and those floatable bath toys popular with toddlers the world over. This is what happens when you wait until the last minute to plan a child’s birthday party. When the bouncy houses, clowns, and unicorns are taken, you get this guy. He can make balloon animals, though. This is also a fallback outfit if, unlike many festgoers, you haven’t been drinking Skinny Tea and doing 450 situps a day. In that case, the dinosaur balloon is the new flattering tankini.