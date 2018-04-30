You can find civic pride across the nation. Green Bayers boast about their Packers. New Yorkers know everyone lusts for their museums, restaurants, and Broadway shows. And Honoluluans claim magnificent beaches and the largest (only?) pool of hula-dancing talent.

But you’d be hard-pressed to find a region whose residents use the word “paradise” as often as those of the Coachella Valley do when they describe their towns. It’s hard to escape the allure of open vistas, warm weather, and laid-back living.

From Desert Hot Springs in the north to La Quinta in the south, Coachella Valley residents love their cities. Transportation is a major reason: With a relatively low population — 380,478 in 2017, growing by about 5,000 per year since 2012 — drivability gets high marks (bicycling less so, because traffic flow allows for fast-moving cars). Residents also give kudos to walkability, local recreation and cultural attractions, affordability, and capable civic leadership.

When the worst thing you can say about your California city is that it lacks a pub (that from English-born, Rancho Mirage resident Samantha Tweddell — although we would point her in the direction of Lord Fletcher’s), you can’t deny that the living is good