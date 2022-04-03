The Cadence of ‘Cultural Cannibalism’

Cannibalism. The word alone provokes a physical reaction. The body tenses; nose and eyebrows coil into a barricade. “Cultural appropriation” can elicit a similar response. Combine them into a title for an art show, Cultural Cannibalism, and watch a stew of emotions bubble up.

Six artists examine what’s behind these emotions in a group exhibition opening April 8 at the Coachella Valley Art Center (CVAC) in Indio. Around this time last year, the artist Flávia Lima do Rêgo Monteiro was visiting the gallery. The sound of bossa nova was in the air, coming from Executive Director Bill Schinsky’s playlist. Monteiro, who was born in Rio de Janeiro, told Schinsky how the musical style arose from the Manifesto Antropófago, or “Cannibalist Manifesto,” written a century ago by Brazilian poet and polemicist Oswald de Andrade. The essay was inspired by a painting created by his wife, the artist Tarsila do Amaral. The title of the painting, Abaporu, came from the indigenous Tupi language and translates to “the man that eats people.”