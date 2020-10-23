Arts and Culture in the Coachella Valley

Museums and theaters shuttered and major events, including the Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals, rescheduled or canceled. The pandemic has devastated the arts, and the impact continues to ripple.

Before the shutdown, about one in five people employed in the Coachella Valley was working in the creative sector, which contributed almost $1 billion annually into the local economy.

Now, as the arts season begins, the area’s highest-ranking elected official is encouraging innovation and enterprise, saying it’s “essential to the soul of our community.”

• READ NEXT: The Desert We Want Stories Start Here.

“We need to shift from being on ‘hold’ to a more entrepreneurial spirit, ” U.S. Rep. Raul Ruiz told local arts and culture leaders on Zoom call. “This virus will be around a long time. We must change our models to meet the community’s needs to feel inspired and participate. People are craving the arts like never before. It’s through the arts that we find meaning through this pandemic and hope for a better future.”

Ruiz, famously a doctor in addition to a member of Congress, encourages online and outdoor programming but also suggests, “Once you’re allowed indoors, you can do this with gloves, hand sanitizer, masks, physical distancing, and temperature checks. I’m not saying this as policy, but it can be done. It requires staff, a way of ushering flow, remodeling, and preventing people from getting close together. It’s just a matter of doing.”

Fortunately, with outdoor venues, including amphitheaters in Cathedral City and Rancho Mirage, and events such as Desert X, the exhibition of site-specific art installed across the Coachella Valley from Feb. 6 to April 11, 2021, culture junkies have many places to get their fix.

“Desert X could be the first and one the safest events,” Ruiz says of the open-to-all show that draws hundreds of thousands of visitors to see how artists from around the world respond to the desert and the times. In addition to the art installations, the next iteration will feature online programs, including conversations with artists. “We can schedule visits for media to give people confidence that they can still participate safely.”