Your Coachella Valley Culture Fix is Here

Another exhibition surveys the work of celebrity photographer Bill Anderson, who captured the rise of Palm Springs as a Hollywood playground in the mid-20th century. Bill Anderson Photography includes candid images of Rock Hudson, Kirk Douglas and sons, George Montgomery and Dinah Shore, Ronald and Nancy Reagan, Liberace, Jane Mansfield, Groucho Marx, Judy Garland and Mona Freeman, and many others letting down their guard in Palm Springs. Visit the exhibition.

Finally, the COVID-19 shutdown interrupted the jurying process and physical exhibition of the annual Fine Art Creativity Display, featuring the work of student artists from the Palm Springs, Desert Sands, and Coachella Valley Unified School districts, as well as College of the Desert. An online presentation includes all of the submissions for this year’s theme Hidden Worlds. Visit the exhibition.

The third annual Gui Ignon Student Artist Show and Sale, a juried exhibition organized by the CREATE Center for the Arts in Palm Desert, is also online with a virtual tour. A portion of sales benefits the center, which has been donating PPE to local healthcare workers despite being burglarized in April. Thieves got away with an administration computer, point of sale system, and donation box containing $800 in cash. Visit the exhibition.