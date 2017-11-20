As the days have grown cooler, a relaxing and healthy way to spend your morning is visiting one of the three certified farmers markets in Palm Springs, Palm Desert, or La Quinta. All three are certified organic markets that promote small, local businesses and feature farm fresh produce, homemade baked goods, beauty products, delicious dips, wild caught fish, farm raised meats, artisan cheeses, and natural honey.

It’s a smorgasbord of healthy offerings sold by passionate people who work hard to bring their products to the public.

These Coachella Valley farmers markets are open, and local purveyors have set up shop outdoors in Palm Springs, Palm Desert, and La Quinta. Each of the markets features live music, a friendly information booth, and vendors from a variety of certified organic offerings — food, gifts, and flowers. With the holiday season upon us, farmers markets are the perfect place to shop for items to serve at home and a great place to buy unique gifts for your friends and loved ones.

Here are 10 to put on your must-visit list, and next to each is the market(s) they can be found at: