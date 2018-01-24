Dodi’s dishes often have Mediterranean flavors that reflect her home country of Bosnia, from where she emigrated as a teenager in the 1970s. When her family settled in the Coachella Valley, she worked part-time at The Adriatic, an Eastern European–style restaurant her uncle owned in Rancho Mirage. It was there she learned classic family recipes like stuffed cabbage rolls, homemade sausage, and eggplant-and-ground- beef moussaka, many of which have become popular and familiar items on the menu at The Nest … but not necessarily at the Henry home.

“Those dishes are really labor-intensive and time-consuming. We really both love chicken, so we mostly do chicken dishes at home,” says Dodi, who might prepare it as a lemony française or caper-heavy piccata, a goulash, or even as crispy wings. But it’s Chicken Fantazija — a dish that originated at The Adriatic more than four decades ago — that remains her go-to at home. Dodi marinates boneless dark meat (“only dark meat,” she insists) in olive oil, garlic, salt, pepper, and fragrant herbes de Provence for an hour, then bakes it. But it’s the sauce — a concoction of water, sour cream, tons of dill, and some flour that gets jar-shaken and added to boiling chicken broth until it thickens — that transforms the plain chicken into a recipe worthy of a restaurateur. “I add some spinach to the sauce and the chicken and put it over pasta, usually penne. That’s it. It is so good, and it’s Kevin’s favorite.”