Welcome to the Coachella Valley

Welcome to Greater Palm Springs, nine vibrant cities bounded by the San Jacinto, Santa Rosa, and Little San Bernardino mountains. This diverse destination hums with rich arts and cultural experiences, a creative food scene, and ample activities to invigorate your well-being. Pair that with an unrivaled landscape and more than 300 days of sunshine per year, and it’s easy to see why the Coachella Valley has become a mecca for the modern traveler.

Palm Springs

Palm Springs began charming travelers in the early 1900s with its dry heat. They came to Nellie Coffman’s famed Desert Inn, originally a sanitarium with modest tent lodgings for people with respiratory issues and later a recreational resort, refashioned with suites for a highbrow clientele. By the time the city was incorporated in 1938, Coffman’s inn had become the geographical and social center of town.

The swinging ’60s ushered in an era of swanky cocktail parties and experimental architecture, and notable names arrived to pal around Palm Springs’ tennis clubs and golf greens.

Thanks to artful preservation efforts, many historic properties remain intact today. Legendary midcentury hotels now deliver stylish, modern amenities. The revived downtown offers an array of shops and culinary haunts to explore. And the Agua Caliente Cultural Plaza, opening in 2023 in the center of town, only adds to the city’s timeless appeal in the Coachella Valley.