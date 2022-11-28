The Puck Stops Here

It’s mid-September, and Coachella Valley Firebirds head coach Dan Bylsma is packing his bags, preparing to travel west from his Michigan home.

The ritual has become rote.

Named the minor league hockey team’s inaugural frontman in June, Bylsma continues on an odyssey that’s hardly been a smooth glide across the ice. Rather, it’s been a journey with pinnacle peaks and curious valleys, where the definition of “home” finds flexible meaning in a life lived on the road, familiar to campaigning politicians, rock stars, and in this case, coaches.

The Firebirds arranged to play their first 22 American Hockey League games in Seattle and on the road as construction of Acrisure Arena was being completed. When the team makes its desert debut Dec. 18 against the Tucson Roadrunners, the Coachella Valley will become the 19th “home” for Bylsma over a pro playing and coaching career that dates back to 1992.

“My son, who’s now 23 years old, encapsulates that when people ask him where he’s from ... he doesn’t necessarily know where home is,” the 52-year-old Bylsma says, laughing. “He may not have lived in all those 18 previous places, but he’s lived in about half of them. We view Michigan as our home base. But ‘home’ is wherever the beck and call is.”