It was “Rejuvenation to the Rescue” at Contour Dermatology’s holiday Day of Beauty to benefit Coachella Valley Horse Rescue.

Guests had the opportunity to meet a precious rescued pony named Oreo Cookie and talk with representatives of the Coachella Valley Horse Rescue. This event also featured several exciting live demonstrations including the opportunity for guests to watch a live chin liposuction treatment to remove fat under the chin and a lower under “eye bag” blepharoplasty procedure and CO2 laser around the eyes.

Dr. Timothy Jochen also performed a demonstration of Restylane filler injection on local model Genevieve Liberte. More than 100 people attended this festive event and Contour Dermatology made a $4,000 donation to support the work of the Coachella Valley Horse Rescue.

For more information about this non-profit organization, visit cvhorserescue.org.