Laugh Yourself Silly

Returning for the first time since 2018, the Coachella Valley Improv and Comedy Festival offers a blockbuster lineup led by Mary Gallagher that is guaranteed to have you LOL this weekend, Oct. 23-24, at the Coachella Valley Repertory Theater in Cathedral City.

Gallagher also took a break from the stage from 2005 to 2015 to focus on raising her child. The time off served her well. She has appeared on The Late Show with Steven Colbert and even her own Netflix series, Prank Encounters with Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo.

“Stand up comedy requires people to investigate who they are and how they see the world, and I didn't realize that until taking a long break from it and coming back around, which really served me in the long run,” she says.