New Adventures in Fundraising

A throng of more than 1,200 people snakes through the lobby of Palm Springs Convention Center. Formally attired individuals huddle in conversation and around tables filled with jewelry; artwork; cellophane-wrapped gift baskets; pictures of luxury resorts; and certificates for spa treatments, private-chef catering, and other professional services. Amid handshakes and hugs, they leave the silent-auction area and enter a ballroom in which they find their places among a sea of tables set for 10. With COVID-19’s social distancing guillotining fundraisers like Desert AIDS Project’s Steve Chase Humanitarian Awards, nonprofit organizations must reformulate what has worked well for years. The stakes are especially high for DAP, whose convention center-size event yields more than a million dollars to support essential services.

Six months out from its February 2021 fundraiser, DAP weighed the potentials of an entirely virtual gala or a hybrid of in-person and online components. The key motivation, according to chief development officer Darrell Tucci, was “balancing the health of the community and the organization’s need to raise money, as well as the community’s desire to support us.”

A “Voices of Hope” online concert in June — with Broadway stars performing from their homes — hinted at what might lie ahead for nonprofits and those who support them. Looking to raise awareness and money for its coronavirus “triage” services, DAP also saw that, two months into an isolating pandemic, “people needed something to cheer them up,” Tucci says. His organization viewed the concert as an opportunity to acquire experience in virtual-space technology well in advance of its annual gala. People could register for free or with a donation to access the concert.

“We were hoping to raise $20,000 to $25,000,” Tucci says, noting that proceeds reached close to $45,000. “We had preregistration of several hundred [people], and it turned out the event was viewed by a few thousand.”

The success of virtual fundraisers produced by organizations that Tucci watches outside of the Coachella Valley offer optimism even if February’s gala takes place solely online. “So long as we can make it interesting and give people a way to connect to the mission,” he says, “I believe they will step up and generously support it.”