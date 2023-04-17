Coachella Valley Philanthropists “Raise a Hand” for Education at Think Together Fundraiser

Think Together, a leading education nonprofit that works with schools in Palm Spring Unified School District, hosted its first of four fundraisers this season to support afterschool and expanded learning programs for K-12 students. Thanks to generous support from Palm Springs Life and Melissa Morgan, the event was held at the Melissa Morgan Fine Art Gallery in Palm Desert on March 30.

Attendees were welcomed by Frank Jones, president and publisher of Palm Springs Life, setting the tone for the evening's festivities, followed up by Randy Barth, founder and CEO of Think Together. However, the highlight of the night came when Lisa Tabarez, General Manager for Think Together's Palm Spring region, took the stage to speak about the needs of students.

“Our students are hopeful. They’re resilient. They’re ambitious, and they're hardworking,” shared Tabarez in her remarks. “There's nothing more important that we can do than to prepare our young people for success in the workforce.”

Tabarez’s inspiring words, filled with anecdotes and personal stories, showcased the urgency of investing in education to ensure a better future for all. Throughout the Coachella Valley, Think Together operates programs in 22 schools for nearly 2,000 students.

After Tabarez, Paolo Leon, a Think Together board member and Shalimar program alum, spoke about the organization's impact on his life and how it has helped him become an architect at a major firm and the person that he is today. His moving speech emphasized the significance of the work done by Think Together, bringing to light the profound potential it has to change the trajectory of the lives of students and their communities.

“Randy championed the idea that it takes a village to raise a child, and for me, Think Together was that village,” shared Leon. “They provided me with resources, critical learning support, and access to opportunities that became the key factors to my success. They enabled opportunities that were transformative and shaped my life today.”

As the evening drew to a close, guests enjoyed a selection of hors d'oeuvres and drinks, while mingling and mixing with one another. The atmosphere was one of warmth and generosity, with everyone in attendance eager to contribute to the cause.

Think Together aims to raise $750,000 throughout its four Raise A Hand For Education Benefit events this spring with its next events planned in Los Angeles, Orange County and Silicon Valley. To learn more about Think Together visit thinktogether.org.