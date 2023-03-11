Coachella Valley Real Estate Pros Gather to Discuss 2023 Market

The first of three Market Watch seminars this year brought more than 100 real estate professionals to the newly revamped Desert Island Country Club in Rancho Mirage on Valentine's Day.

Michael McDonald, Vic Cooper, and Walter Neil held court over the event — dubbed "A Tale of Nine Cities" — and shared their takes on the housing market in the Coachella Valley. Seminar topics included new strategies to entice buyers in a tightening market and a forecast for sales in the year to come.

The event was sponsored by Franklin Loan Center, Renova Energy, Kenny Cassady of Meredith Lodging, CDAR and GPSR, and the venue itself. See photos of the attendees and speakers below.