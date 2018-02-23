Greeted by the stunning and lush landscape of the Toscana Country Club, guests were invited to enjoy warm coffee, light breakfast samplings, and friendly conversation at the opening of the Market Watch winter seminar.

Hosted by Toscana Country Club and sponsored by Franklin Loan Center, CDAR (California Desert Association of Realtors) and PSRAR (Palm Springs Regional Association of Realtors), A Tale of Nine Cities (the nine cities of the Coachella Valley) was delivered to over 250 realtors and mortgage brokers.

The information delivered by real estate experts Mike McDonald with Vic Cooper of Market Watch explored the real estate trends of single and detached homes in each city. In addition, the duo explained the importance of “second home ownership” and what it means to the valley economy.

Informative and insightful, Market Watch remains to be a key resource to the growing Coachella Valley real estate industry.

The next Market Watch seminar is May 8.

Toscana Country Club

76009 Via Club Villa

Indian Wells, CA 92210

760-772-7000

toscanacc.com