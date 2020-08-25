It’s a Housing Boom!

Meanwhile, inventory, at 2,050 units, was at its lowest in more than 20 years, continuing a trend of decline. “The contraction in inventory is a 4.5-year phenomenon, intensified somewhat by the coronavirus,” McDonald says. “The virus is causing people to want to get out of densely populated cities, and that’s fueling the demand we have.”

He emphasized that the conditions are organic, unlike the housing bubble of 2004–2006. “That market was driven by an overuse of variable-rate mortgages,” he says. “When interest rates started going back, we had a reset problem, and the only solution at the time was foreclosures. Now, we have forbearance to keep people in their homes.”

Incidentally, Walter Neil, president and CEO of Franklin Loan Center, reminded the agents in the webinar that forbearance — temporarily suspending mortgage payments — prohibits would-be buyers from borrowing money. “To buy, sell, or refinance, they need to get out of the penalty box,” he says. “There are four options to do this: lump sum payment (reinstatement), payment plan, deferral (most common), and loan modification.”

Brady Sandahl of the Brady Sandahl Real Estate Group at Keller Williams Luxury Homes says three prevailing factors are driving local sales. “First, people have figured out they can work at home, so they’re leaving big urban markets like San Francisco, Los Angeles, and even San Diego and moving to the Coachella Valley. Second, people now want to travel by car to their vacation homes. And, third, investors understand they can make short-term and long-term profits from rental properties in the Coachella Valley. Airbnb named PS as the No. 1 place to profit on short-term vacation rentals.”