Coachella Valley Repertory, the desert’s only Actors’ Equity theater, is currently enjoying its 10th anniversary. And to celebrate, they have gifted the community with an amazing new playhouse in Cathedral City, which Founding Artistic Director Ron Celona — despite having just opened his inaugural production in the space, the musical Chess — was kind enough to take me on a recent tour.

The building, which CVRep purchased in January 2018, was originally built as an IMAX theater but for the past decade or so has been used by the nearby Mary Pickford Theatre. Converting the building from a movie palace to a state-of-the-art live theater took a year. And the results, designed by John Sergio Fisher, a Los Angeles–based architect with more then 300 theaters to his credit, are stunning.