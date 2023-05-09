Coachella Valley Repertory Rang in its 15th Season

Supporters of Coachella Valley Repertory celebrated the theater company’s 15th anniversary and latest, critically acclaimed season at the Omni Rancho Las Palmas Resort & Spa in Rancho Mirage.

Chaired by board members Peggy Jacobs and Hugh Glenn, the gala presented nonstop entertainment. Cast members from CV Rep’s production of Once sang as guests arrived. Broadway’s Alan H. Green sang “Circle of Life” and “Can You Feel the Love Tonight?” from The Lion King and “I’m Beginning to See the Light” by Duke Ellington, Johnny Hodges, and Harry James.

He was joined by the Once cast and dancers from Julie Simon’s Salt Studio for “You Will Be Found” from Dear Evan Hansen, “Seasons of Love” from Rent, and songs from five shows that CV Rep executive artistic director Adam Karsten hinted could be in the 2023–2024 season. (The official lineup will be announced this month.)