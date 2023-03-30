Coachella Valley Residents Learn to Live With Flash Floods

Whitewater

Avatar’s Na’vi say that water “has no beginning and no end,” but they don’t live around here. In the Coachella Valley, we know exactly where water begins: on the interior slopes of the San Gorgonio, Santa Rosa, San Bernardino, and San Jacinto mountains. They, especially the San Bernardinos, collect rainfall and snowpacks and then gravitationally release it all — water, trees, rocks, debris — into Whitewater, California, a “census-designated space” and home to the Whitewater Preserve (or White Water or Whitewater River Preserve — it’s been called numerous things through the years, starting with “Agua Blanco”).

“The Whitewater River,” according to the California Wilderness Coalition, “is one of the most pristine and remote watersheds in Southern California.” The Preserve covers 2,851 acres and is one of the surprises of the desert, a hiking environment with the ambience of a mountain lake that is seemingly centuries away from Palm Springs’ modernism.

It’s here that Jack Thompson has served for the last 15 years as desert regional director of The Wildlands Conservancy, the guardians of the preserve. Thompson, a 42-year-old former guide, knows the territory; he was born in Pipes Canyon around the time Pappy fell for Harriet in nearby Pioneertown. He’s agreed to take a stumbling hiker out for an exploratory and educational walkabout.

Historically, Whitewater was the site of a rainbow-trout farm, a bustling enterprise started in the late 1930s that included a hatchery and a tourist attraction with surefire fishing. In 2006, however, the trout went to sleep with the fishes, the hatchery closed, and the setup was placed in the custody of this conservancy, with help from organizations like Friends of the Desert Mountains and the Coachella Valley Mountains Conservancy. It’s been a good investment — public access is now available at the Sand to Snow National Monument, and many endangered species now fall under The Wildlands Conservancy’s protection, including two avian stalwarts: the Least Bell’s Vireo (Vireo bellii pusillus) and the Southwest Willow Flycatcher (Empidonax traillii extimus).

As we take to the trail, perhaps sensing that he’s dealing with a product of the Ohio school system, Thompson patiently explains the basics. Right now, the water running through this canyon is only a trickle, like a backyard creek. But it traveled more than 30 miles to get here and is strong enough to launch itself another 50 miles across the desert floor.

Most useful in this regard is the Whitewater River/Coachella Valley Stormwater Channel, a combination of 17 channels that controls the water’s path across the valley floor, cutting diagonally at Point Happy at Washington Street and Highway 111, and then traveling over and under the sand to join the Salton Sink — or Sea, as it’s calling itself now.

As a steward of the property, Thompson is proud of the direction it’s all taking, but he sees challenges, pointing out, for example, how the floods have become powerful enough to erode an entire levee berm in that high-traffic area running along the canyon walls. He also references the Apple Fire of 2020 and how it has added to the water’s descending velocity as burn areas above the riverbeds offer less and less resistance to their assault.