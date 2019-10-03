Ghosts of Palm Springs Past

Twin Palms Neighborhood

Meander through the first development by the Alexander Construction Company. Uniform in size and consistently well kept, the homes appear custom but vary in roof shape, elevation, and façade.

South Camino Real and East Twin Palms Drive to South La Verne Way

Palm Springs City Hall

Three palm trees pierce the entry’s shade canopy at this functional artifact of civic architecture erected in 1952. The cutout originally accommodated a flagpole.

3200 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way

Park Imperial South

Call it accordion, folded, or W-style, the zigzagging roofline that tops this cluster of

condos looks like a playful Palm Springs caterpillar. Thank you, Barry Berkus, for this 1960 time capsule.

1750-1844 S. Araby Drive

The Parker Palm Springs

From the site of the first Holiday Inn in California (circa 1959) to recent facelifts by wild designer Jonathan Adler, the Parker remains a resilient landmark of Palm Springs — and is the most Instagrammed spot in town.

4200 E. Palm Canyon Drive

