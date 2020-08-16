Difference Maker

Applications are available through Sept. 18 to vie for $300,000 in grants to be awarded to 12 Coachella Valley area nonprofit organizations by the H.N. and Frances C. Berger Foundation. Nonprofit 501(c)3 organizations and tax-exempt schools that serve people in the Coachella Valley are eligible to apply. Organizations that received the Coachella Valley Spotlight awards between 2009-2019 are also eligible to reapply. Since the program began, more than $3 million in grants have been awarded to more than 100 local nonprofit organizations.
Nonprofit recipients are selected by the News Channel 3 Community Advisory Board, which includes representatives from the H.N. and Frances C. Berger Foundation and members of the community. Throughout 2021, each recipient is recognized in stories and interviews on News Channel 3’s Eye on the Desert, as well as in public service announcements, social media and on the station’s website, kesq.com.
“We look forward to this unique grant-making process every year,” said Catharine Reed, vice president of charitable programs for the H.N. and Frances C. Berger Foundation. “There is so much good work happening in our area. We usually receive about 100 applications, so selecting only 12 recipients is difficult, but when we see the grant funds in action, it is very rewarding.”
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY LIFESTREAM BLOOD BANK
Lifestream Blood Bank, the exclusive blood bank for all Coachella Valley-based hospitals, received the Coachella Valley Spotlight grant in 2019.
Past recipients of the Coachella Valley Spotlight include charities that support children, seniors, veterans, the homeless, uninsured and underinsured residents, people living with debilitating medical conditions, animals, education, the arts, and more.
Coachella Valley Spotlight applications are available at kesq.com; click on the Coachella Valley Spotlight logo on the home page. An online application and a video submission must be received by Noon Sept. 18. Recipients will be notified by December. For more information, call 760-773-0342.