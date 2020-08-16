Difference Maker

Nonprofit recipients are selected by the News Channel 3 Community Advisory Board, which includes representatives from the H.N. and Frances C. Berger Foundation and members of the community. Throughout 2021, each recipient is recognized in stories and interviews on News Channel 3’s Eye on the Desert, as well as in public service announcements, social media and on the station’s website, kesq.com.

“We look forward to this unique grant-making process every year,” said Catharine Reed, vice president of charitable programs for the H.N. and Frances C. Berger Foundation. “There is so much good work happening in our area. We usually receive about 100 applications, so selecting only 12 recipients is difficult, but when we see the grant funds in action, it is very rewarding.”