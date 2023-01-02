Coachella Valley Farmers Markets & Street Fairs Have It All

Certified Farmers Markets

If chefs from local favorites such as Workshop Kitchen + Bar and F10 Creative are shopping at the Certified Farmers Markets in Palm Springs and Palm Desert, you know you’re in the right place for the best organically and sustainably grown produce. Since Palm Springs launched in 2008, followed by Palm Desert in 2009, “we have a lot more vendors than ever before,” says program director Lauren Wolfer of the participating family-operated farms that come from within an approximately 100-mile radius. You’ll find non-food items like small-batch natural skincare and candles, too. The markets take place in Palm Springs on Saturdays (October through May) and in Palm Desert on Sundays (October through April), both from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Operated separately from the markets in Palm Springs and Palm Desert, there are additional Certified Farmers Markets in Indian Wells (Thursdays, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.); Rancho Mirage (Fridays, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.); Old Town La Quinta (Sundays, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.); and Indio (Sundays, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.) that from October through May serve fresh produce, farm-raised meats, line-caught seafood, gourmet treats, and artisan wares.