While it may not be true that “all the world’s a stage,” as William Shakespeare famously declared in As You Like It, it seems that much of the Coachella Valley is. With so many performance venues here, it would be impossible to see everything they offer. But it’s worth trying. Here are the shows we look forward to seeing this season.

While The Sound of Music has nothing to do with Christmas (and neither does “My Favorite Things,” even though Barbra, Mary J., and others include it on their holiday albums), it does convey all the warmth and schmaltzy family goodness that people cherish this time of year. The Desert TheatreWorks production runs Dec. 7–23. If warm and schmaltzy is not your jam, go see Christmas With the Crawfords, which plays at The Desert Rose Playhouse through Dec. 23. Joan ’s annual holiday interview does not go well this year!

January is all about having internal struggles between what you should be doing and what you want to be doing. If seeing lots of community theater is one of your resolutions, you’re in luck. Everyone’s favorite musical about gambling, Frank Loesser’s Guys and Dolls, opens Jan. 18 at Palm Canyon Theatre, while CVRep presents some heavier fare in James Ijames’ White, a comedy about race and gender identity (Jan. 23–Feb. 17). And for fans of the bizarre, the passing of a beloved pet signals the beginning of the end for a crumbling marriage in Encore Theater District’s production of Nick Darke’s The Dead Monkey (Jan. 31–Feb. 3).

Good, clean fun is sure to ensue when Coyote StageWorks mounts its production of Honky Tonk Laundry, a tale of two country angels who turn their laundromat into a performance space (Feb. 1–10). Incurable romantics will be touched by the Vietnam-era love story involving a young American soldier in the musical adaptation of the 1991 film Dogfight, presented by David Green’s Musical Theatre University (Feb. 1–3). Rounding off the month is Stephen Schwartz and Nina Faso’s musical reimagining of Studs Terkel’s best-selling book, Working, which runs Feb. 8–17 at Hi-Desert Playhouse.

Even though Black History Month is officially in February, March continues to educate with a “scalding take on race” (The New York Times) in the form of Bruce Graham’s White Guy on the Bus, part of Dezart Performs’ lineup (March 1–10), as well as the beloved musical Hairspray (Desert TheatreWorks, March 8–24), which tackles themes of segregation and acceptance. And those who fancy musicals about board games and the Cold War might enjoy Chess, with music by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus (of ABBA fame) and lyrics by Tim Rice (Evita and Disney’s Beauty and the Beast). It plays at CVRep March 13–31.

The season comes to a close with Audrey Cefaly’s Maytag Virgin (Dezart Performs, April 5–14), Rupert Holmes’ Curtains (David Green’s Musical Theatre University, April 5–7), local performer Jason Hull’s original comedy Myrna’s Getting Married (Script2Stage2Screen, May 3–4), and Steve Martin’s Meteor Shower (Palm Canyon Theatre, May 30–June 1).