Dr. Timothy Jochen and Doug Morin, executive director, Coachella Valley Volunteers in Medicine.
PHOTOGRAPHY BY ERIKA Z. BYRD
Amidst the backdrop of a shiny disco ball, lights, and music, guests received special prices on beauty treatments and watched several live demonstrations at Contour Dermatology’s Disco Day of Beauty on May 14.
Wearing medical scrubs, instead of the retro jumpsuit his staff suggested, Dr. Timothy Jochen performed an upper blepharoplasty procedure and Voluma filler treatment. Alex Nunez, RN, performed a Fraxel laser and a Dermapen treatment with PRP (platelet-rich plasma) infusion.
Guests also heard an update from Doug Morin, executive director of Coachella Valley Volunteers in Medicine (CVVIM), the charity beneficiary for the event. He shared exciting news about the Indio organization’s plan to open a new office in Palm Springs, further expanding the charity’s reach and making it more convenient for patients without transportation to see a medical provider in the city where they live or work.
CVVIM provides more than 4,000 free health and dental care visits to about 1,000 low-income residents of the Coachella Valley who have no insurance or are under-insured. Contour Dermatology made a $5,000 donation to support the services of this non-profit organization, the valley’s only no-charge clinic.
Contour Dermatology also assists by seeing CVVIM patients throughout the year. Additionally, individual Contour staff, including Nunez, volunteer their time with the organization, and Nunez has participated as a medical volunteer during Coachella Valley Volunteers in Medicine street missions.
For more information about Coachella Valley Volunteers in Medicine, visit cvvim.org.