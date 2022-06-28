Amidst the backdrop of a shiny disco ball, lights, and music, guests received special prices on beauty treatments and watched several live demonstrations at Contour Dermatology’s Disco Day of Beauty on May 14.

Wearing medical scrubs, instead of the retro jumpsuit his staff suggested, Dr. Timothy Jochen performed an upper blepharoplasty procedure and Voluma filler treatment. Alex Nunez, RN, performed a Fraxel laser and a Dermapen treatment with PRP (platelet-rich plasma) infusion.

Guests also heard an update from Doug Morin, executive director of Coachella Valley Volunteers in Medicine (CVVIM), the charity beneficiary for the event. He shared exciting news about the Indio organization’s plan to open a new office in Palm Springs, further expanding the charity’s reach and making it more convenient for patients without transportation to see a medical provider in the city where they live or work.