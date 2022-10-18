Coachella: Where to Eat

The burgers are loaded at Café 54 in Coachella.
PHOTOGRAPHY BY BRANDON HARMAN
Café 54
84001 Ave. 54, Coachella
760-391-9500
augustinecasino.com/café-54-menu
Consistently voted among Coachella’s best dining establishments in Palm Springs Life’s annual Best of the Best competition, this casual eatery inside Augustine Casino serves up a lengthy menu from breakfast to dessert. The ½-pound Augustine Burger, which comes standard with bacon and cheddar on a jalapeño bun, and the signature seafood tacos are popular picks.
The Burger Spot
Van Buren and Avenue 49, Coachella
760-972-7630
instagram.com/the_burger_spot_
If you’re into loaded burgers and fried chicken sandwiches piled high with toppers like fire-roasted chiles, crispy bacon, fresh avocado, tomato slices, spicy mayo, and gooey cheese, this is the pop-up for you. Run by locals, The Burger Spot posts their hours weekly on Instagram, and you’ll have to slip into their DMs to pre-order. (Walk-ups are welcome, but pre-ordered takout boxes get priority.) The buffalo chicken fries make a mean meal, too.
Sixth Street Coffee
1500 Sixth St. Coachella
760-619-2221
sixthstreetcoffee.com
Creative housemade syrups lend themselves to Mexican-inspired lattes like the mazapan, with a rich flavor that takes a cue from the beloved peanut candy, and the honey con canela, a subtly sweet cinnamon-spiced option. In addition to espresso-forward staples, the coffeehouse also serves freshly squeezed lemonade in a variety of infused flavors (there’s even a caffeinated cold brew version).
El Pecado Crafted Mexican Food
48975 Grapefruit Blvd., Ste. 3, Coachella
442-215-4929
elpecadocraftedfood.com
“I wanted to bring really good, different dishes to this side of the valley,” says owner Rosie Ayun, whose menu is inspired by her travels and visits to modern Mexican restaurants around Southern California.
That means spins on classics like chicken enchiladas topped with a local date-infused mole sauce; global fusion including birria ramen and tempura-battered crispy cauliflower bites; and ooey-gooey Hot Cheeto fries smothered in nacho cheese and chipotle sauce. It’s all served inside an industrial chic space flanked by living greenery walls and a large-scale mural of the city.
Mariscos El Capitán
52565 Harrison St., Coachella
760-600-7575
mariscoselcapitan.com
Close your eyes and be transported to a beach in Tulum with a margarita in your hand and mariachi music chiming in the background. That’s the vibe at this seafood-centric restaurant specializing in south-of-the-border faves — oyster shots, molcajetes, and ceviche — and a rather unexpected array of Mexican-style sushi with ingredients like chiles and carne asada.
A live music lineup features large ensemble bands that bring in an energized crowd, and hefty drinks keep the party thumping. (Bartenders are generous with spicy garnishes.)
Sunday hang-over? El Capitán will nurse you back to health with a hot bowl of menudo and fresh tortillas … and maybe one more shrimp-stuffed chavela.
Mangos! Juice Bar & Raspados
83073 Ave. 48, Coachella
760-347-8444
fb.com/mangosjuicebar
Locals go loco for this family-owned raspaderia. Fresh fruit cups, protein shakes, and shareable ice cream parfaits loaded with chopped strawberries and tropical fruits are the name of the game here. Of course, traditional Mexican shaved ice is, too. But you’ll also find salty Mexican-style snacks that Coachella Valley natives grew up on — corn on a stick, fresh shrimp ceviche, and tangy Hot Cheeto cups. Don’t knock it till you’ve tried it.
Las Tres Conchitas
1540 Sixth St., Coachella
760-398-6594
The scent of freshly baked breads and pastries wafts from the entrance of this panaderia (Mexican bakery) from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day. In the heart of Coachella, walking distance from many of the city’s murals, Las Tres Conchitas has been a hub of the community for more than 30 years. Locals come for the homemade conchas and ojos de buey, cornbread, birote, and artfully decorated specialty cakes. When you visit, carve out a little time to wander the neighborhood streets, check out the murals, and maybe even take a siesta at the adjacent city park.