Coachella: Where to Eat

A live music lineup features large ensemble bands that bring in an energized crowd, and hefty drinks keep the party thumping. (Bartenders are generous with spicy garnishes.)

Sunday hang-over? El Capitán will nurse you back to health with a hot bowl of menudo and fresh tortillas … and maybe one more shrimp-stuffed chavela.

Mangos! Juice Bar & Raspados

83073 Ave. 48, Coachella

760-347-8444

fb.com/mangosjuicebar

Locals go loco for this family-owned raspaderia. Fresh fruit cups, protein shakes, and shareable ice cream parfaits loaded with chopped strawberries and tropical fruits are the name of the game here. Of course, traditional Mexican shaved ice is, too. But you’ll also find salty Mexican-style snacks that Coachella Valley natives grew up on — corn on a stick, fresh shrimp ceviche, and tangy Hot Cheeto cups. Don’t knock it till you’ve tried it.