Coachella: Where to Stay, Things to Do

Local artist Armando Lerma teamed up with curator Medvin Sobio in 2014 to launch this mural project that has contributed to a revitalization of downtown Coachella. Colorful walls by local and international street artists depict aspects of Mexican culture while also responding to the experience of the area’s farmworker community. One of the most recent additions portrays activist Dolores Huerta, who had a significant impact on the town. A self-guided walking tour map is available on the city’s website.

Bagdouma Park

Douma Street and Avenue 52, Coachella

coachella.org

Make a splash at the community pool! This 46-acre park — with a swimming pool, a shaded jungle gym, and a water fountain play feature — is a popular gathering place for families. It’s also home to the city’s community center and the nonprofit Coachella Valley Boxing Club. Coachella’s largest park has been approved for a major restoration that will breathe new life into the grounds with brand-new basketball courts, a tennis court, and two pickleball courts, among other exciting additions.