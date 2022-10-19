Coachella: Where to Stay, Things to Do

"Big Bear" by artist Don Kennell welcomes visitors to Shady Lane Park in Coachella.
Shady Lane Park
Shady Lane and Avenue 52, Coachella
coachella.org
Local artists, organized by the nonprofit Culturas Music & Arts, adorned a 1,000-foot wall that lines Shady Lane with a series of murals representing themes and people from Chicano history. Start your art walk at Shady Lane Park. A group from Tito’s Handmade Vodka renovated the 1-acre park, planting fruit trees that you are welcome to pick and installing “Big Bear” by Don Kennell, a massive metal bear sculpture with a swinging bench that fits the whole family.
Yaya Ortiz
Nonprofit founder and director
Culturas Music & Arts
1. On the growing art movement:
“Because of this movement, my community has finally broken some of the stigmas. You see visitors on Sixth Street walking and photographing the murals. I feel proud and honored to serve my city.”
2. Favorite eatery:
“My favorite restaurant is C’los on Harrison Street. They have a variety. Pupusas, burgers, the best buffalo chicken pizza, wings, and breakfast.”
3. Best time to visit:
“I recommend coming during the fall or spring [for events such as] Día de los Muertos, Synergy Music & Arts Festival, the Christmas lights parade, the Mariachi Festival, car shows, art shows. ... It’s a happening city!”
Coachella Walls
Sixth Street and Vine Avenue, coachella
760-398-3502
coachella.org
Local artist Armando Lerma teamed up with curator Medvin Sobio in 2014 to launch this mural project that has contributed to a revitalization of downtown Coachella. Colorful walls by local and international street artists depict aspects of Mexican culture while also responding to the experience of the area’s farmworker community. One of the most recent additions portrays activist Dolores Huerta, who had a significant impact on the town. A self-guided walking tour map is available on the city’s website.
Bagdouma Park
Douma Street and Avenue 52, Coachella
coachella.org
Make a splash at the community pool! This 46-acre park — with a swimming pool, a shaded jungle gym, and a water fountain play feature — is a popular gathering place for families. It’s also home to the city’s community center and the nonprofit Coachella Valley Boxing Club. Coachella’s largest park has been approved for a major restoration that will breathe new life into the grounds with brand-new basketball courts, a tennis court, and two pickleball courts, among other exciting additions.
Nestled in the shadows of the beautiful San Jacinto Mountains, only 3 miles east of La Quinta’s PGA West, Augustine Casino boasts a large local following for loose slots resulting in millions of dollars in payouts each year. The casino, established in 2002 by the Augustine Band of Cahuilla Indians, features 740 slot machines. From the latest and greatest games with high-end animation to old-school video poker and Pot ’O Gold keno, the gaming does not disappoint. Neither do the on-site restaurants: The award-winning Café 54 and Menyikish Grill offer a casual dining experience with great food and amazing value.
Temalpakh Farm
In addition to the casino, the Augustine Band of Cahuilla Indians operates a produce farm, growing wholesale crops sans the use of harsh pesticides or chemicals. Stop by the on-site market and smoothie bar to pick up sustainably grown food you can feel good about. temalpakhfarm.com
Tru Self Care Boutique
1590 Sixth St., Ste. B, Coachella
760-698-8555
truselfcareboutique.com
When you embrace your inner beauty, the rest comes naturally, says the sister trio behind Tru, a self-care boutique celebrating ancient self-improvement practices and selling locally made products that take root in the founders’ Mexican culture. On the retail side, you’ll find aromatherapy, incense and smudging accoutrements, handmade jewelry, and gifts for the people in your life looking to boost their inner power. The owners also offer private massage and reiki therapy services through their Awakening Studio.
Spotlight 29 Casino
46200 Harrison Place, Coachella
760-775-5566
spotlight29.com
When this casino shut down for the pandemic, it underwent a total remodel resulting in an overhaul of every gaming, dining, and entertainment area, including the property’s signature indoor performance venue, the Spotlight Showroom, which regularly hosts award-winning musicians and stand-up comedians. Spotlight 29 added state-of-the-art table games and slot machines as well as Taproom 29, a sophisticated sports bar and brewery with 29 custom microbrews on offer and 55 TVs broadcasting the latest sporting events. The brewmaster keeps the beer at an icy 29 degrees, and an ice rail that wraps around the bar top ensures your pint stays chilled until the last drop.
Coachella Crossroads
Catch major events like music festivals, Veteran’s Day performances, and Fourth of July fireworks at this outdoor entertainment center developed by the Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians adjacent to Spotlight 29 Casino.
Old Polo Estate
51270 Jackson St. Coachella
877-920-0952
wlcrentals.com/ old-polo-estate
This sprawling estate on 5 acres in the heart of Coachella is what wedding — or Coachella festival accommodation — dreams are made of. With a house that sleeps 20, complete with four-and-a-half baths, a gourmet kitchen, and a large game room, the property can accommodate up to 300 people for events. A three-hole golf course, 1,500-square-foot pool and alfresco bar area, a pond with a fountain, and large lawns provide a gorgeous canvas for a memorable stay.
Zenyara
53153 Jackson St. Coachella
zenyara.com
Spend a night (or ﬁve) at a luxe “beachside” resort — no long ﬂights necessary. This extravagant rental property is a favorite among young celebs. Gigi and Bella Hadid once made Zenyara their home base for a Coachella festival weekend. Actor Idris Elba dazzled revelers with his DJ skills at an exclusive festival after-party. It is outrageously priced and only available for a full buyout, but if you can swing it, you’ll have access to incredible amenities.
The villa features a man-made beach with turquoise waters and sunken fire pits. An outdoor bar has rope swings in place of stools. Plus, you have access to golf, tennis, basketball, horseback riding, a spa, boats, and Jet Skis along with optional add-ons like private chef service. Now, that’s the life!
Personal Spa Day
For the ultimate in indulgence, Zenyara features private spa facilities, including a steam room and sauna, hot and cold plunge pools, and multiple massage rooms.