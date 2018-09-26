Palm Springs Life recently brought together the best of the Coachella Valley’s medical profession for an elegant reception by CODA Gallery on El Paseo.

Raju Mehta of El Paseo Jewelers served as sponsor for the event and hors d’oeuvres and cocktails were supplied by Lulu California Bistro. More than 100 leading practitioners in over 30 specialties were recognized in the July issue of the magazine.

Each doctor departed with a framed and personalized Palm Springs Life Top Doctors cover and a generous gift certificate from El Paseo Jewelers.

