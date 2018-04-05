Continuing the legacy of giving back to the community established by its founders, Connie and David Katz, CODA Gallery Palm Desert held a Make March Matter Art Auction, March 28 – 31, to benefit the Barbara Sinatra Children’s Center in Rancho Mirage and the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

The silent auction began with a cocktail reception at the gallery on March 28 for supporters of the beneficiary organizations as well as the general public. Artworks for the auction were donated by CODA artists Mark Bowles, Mark Davis, Esteban, Marty Goldstein, Brett Hammond, Siri Hollander, Kathleen Keifer, Daniel Maltzman, Father Bill Moore, Jamie Perry, Andrea Raft, Karen Shapiro, and Michael Steirnagle.

The Make March Matter fundraising campaign received 100 percent of the sales of works donated by the artists for the auction. Additionally, CODA donated a portion of all sales in the gallery during the auction to the children’s center and hospital.

