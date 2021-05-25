Everyone Loves a Model

Going fast, the luxury townhomes in Toll Brothers’ gated Cody Place south of downtown Palm Springs are up for grabs — and the models show several faces of Palm Springs style. The two- and three-story designs with up to four bedrooms range from 1,800 to 3,200 square feet. Some feature rooftop decks, loft spaces, multiple balconies, and dedicated work areas.

Before breaking ground, Toll Brothers invited interior design firm Fig + Nash to conceptualize four of the homes. Partners and designers Dino Raimondi and Mick Fox, along with managing designer Gabriela Helesicova, divided and conquered, each designing one for a specific fictional client and then collaborating on the fourth. The models inspire while offering a tour through some of the design perspectives offered by the Fig + Nash team, whose Palm Springs boutique and showroom will be joined by a second location on El Paseo this fall. Here, the trio shares four ways to achieve that “we bought the model” feel at home.