Kicky Cocktails

If you’ve been out and about over the past year, you might have noticed the espresso martini is making a comeback. Reportedly invented in London in 1983, the caffeinated cocktail became a staple in the 1980s and ’90s, and then it seemingly vanished from mainstream existence. Then, in 2021, variations have re-emerged on every bar menu in the country. (That last part is hyperbole, of course, but you get the point.) This month, we dig deeper to discover the tastiest coffee-infused cocktails in the Coachella Valley and High Desert.

Enzo’s Bistro

La Quinta

The only thing better than dipping a biscotti in a cup of espresso after a pleasant Italian meal might be sipping the alcoholic version of a coffee-drenched cookie. Order a Chocolate Espresso Biscotti at Enzo’s Bistro for a velvety and decadent combination of biscotti liqueur, espresso, Frangelico, Godiva dark chocolate liqueur, and a splash of cream.