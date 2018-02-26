The lively paintings of Nicholas Kontaxis are gaining popularity and acclaim from galleries and collectors around the world — no surprise, given their vibrant, dramatic color and hypnotic gestural rhythm. What is surprising about Kontaxis is just about everything else.

In a sense, Kontaxis, 22, is blessed to have found his calling at such a young age. By all accounts, his affinity for art has been apparent since he was a child, and the studio at his family’s Rancho Mirage home is a source of therapy. Kontaxis has lived since infancy with the neurological and physical effects of a brain tumor, a condition causing frequent seizures and limiting his verbal communication abilities.

His mother, Krisann, writes down everything Kontaxis says while he’s at work, keeping a running list of dozens of phrases that are later used as evocative, poetic, and sometimes hilarious titles for individual paintings: Catch Me, Sun is Shining, Blue Giraffes, Delicious, Hockey, Sandwich Please, Hear the Rain. Kontaxis’ most recent commission, Just. One. More. Time., is a 31-foot, four-panel masterpiece whose symphonic dimensions of emerald, ochre, vermillion, indigo, sienna, and fuchsia now dance across the wall at AC3 Restaurant + Bar at Hotel Paseo, which opened in January.