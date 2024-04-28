Colorful Wedding at Sinatra’s Twin Palms Estate in Palm Springs

Guests were also urged to bring their A-game, with invites that demanded nothing short of fabulous attire.

In the end, the couple’s love wasn’t the only thing that flourished in the desert. Amid the whirlwind of wedding plans, Desiree and Andy found themselves putting down roots in Palm Springs, sealing their commitment to each other and purchasing a home to spend a lifetime in this oasis.

Planning and production by After the Engagement.

Rentals via Planks & Patina, Signature Party Rentals, and BBJ La Tavola.

Florals by Simply Adina Floral Design.

Paper goods by Sunkissed Native.

Signage by Blushing Boxwood.

Catering by Harvest Kitchen.

Bar by The Whaling Club.

Music by DJ Matt Phipps.

Dress and veil by Justin Alexander from Angelica Bridal Curve.

Cape by Madison Chamberlain.

Bespoke shoes, bow, and clutch by Emmy London.

Custom suit by Klein Epstein & Parker.