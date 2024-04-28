Colorful Wedding at Sinatra’s Twin Palms Estate in Palm Springs

Desiree and Andy.
PHOTOGRAPHY BY MARY COSTA PHOTO PHOTOGRAPHY
Laughter. Friendship. Cocktails.
That’s how Desiree and Andy describe their relationship, which progressed from drinking buddies to besties to romance. It was only natural that when this couple set out to plan the perfect Palm Springs wedding, they did it with joie de vivre and a top-notch bar.
Andy, a computational chemist and biotech founder, and Desiree, owner of a boutique virtual-assistance firm, technically call San Diego home. But so many of their relationship milestones took place in the Coachella Valley — from their first date to the proposal at Mr. Lyons Steakhouse. Of course they had to get hitched here.
Festivities were held at Frank Sinatra’s Twin Palms estate, the only site the couple considered. They injected the property with their personalities, from cheeky bespoke signage, complete with colorful language, to a tuxedo-clad blow-up doll in the pool. “We wanted it to feel very us,” Desiree shares.
Guests were also urged to bring their A-game, with invites that demanded nothing short of fabulous attire.
In the end, the couple’s love wasn’t the only thing that flourished in the desert. Amid the whirlwind of wedding plans, Desiree and Andy found themselves putting down roots in Palm Springs, sealing their commitment to each other and purchasing a home to spend a lifetime in this oasis.
Planning and production by After the Engagement.
Rentals via Planks & Patina, Signature Party Rentals, and BBJ La Tavola.
Florals by Simply Adina Floral Design.
Paper goods by Sunkissed Native.
Signage by Blushing Boxwood.
Catering by Harvest Kitchen.
Bar by The Whaling Club.
Music by DJ Matt Phipps.
Dress and veil by Justin Alexander from Angelica Bridal Curve.
Cape by Madison Chamberlain.
Bespoke shoes, bow, and clutch by Emmy London.
Custom suit by Klein Epstein & Parker.
Wedding cake.
The couple share a kiss.