In search of more customers, he came to Palm Springs, met Patricia, who also had an interest in succulents, and they bought the property, which became Moorten Botanical Garden, in the mid-1950s from renowned nature and desert photographer Stephen Willard.

Clark is known as an expert on succulent plants in America. He throws back his head with a deep laugh. “Wow! Really? Succulent expert? How’d that happen?”

But you will quickly realize the care, knowledge, attention to detail and concern he has for the plants. “Everyone should see the desert garden at the Huntington [Botanical Gardens near Los Angeles],” he says. “It’s taken care of by six different people. You can see exactly where each caretaker’s area begins and ends. Gardens evoke the personality of their caretakers when done correctly.”

VIDEO: Watch Clark Moorten points out areas of interest at Moorten Botanical Garden. (Video by Duke Hillinger).